Oldies but goodies

Brown Eyed Girl – Van Morrison – Blowin’ Your Mind!

Head Games – Foreigner – Head Games

Good Vibrations – The Beach Boys – Good Vibrations

Girls Just Want to Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper – She’s So Unusual

Jessie’s Girl – Rick Springfield – Working Class Dog

Wild Horses – Rolling Stones – Sticky Fingers

The Joker – Steve Miller Band – The Joker

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – Elton John feat. Kiki Dee – Duets

Hotel California – The Eagles – Hotel California

I Can’t Make You Love Me – Bonnie Raitt – Luck of the Draw

Renegade – Styx – Pieces of Eight

Free Fallin’ – Tom Petty – Full Moon Fever

Burnin’ for You – Blue Öyster Cult – Fire of Unknown Origin

Pour Some Sugar on Me – Def Leppard – Coyote Ugly movie

Man in the Mirror – Michael Jackson – Bad



Spotify Playlist

