Student died in motorcycle accident

Fugate, was taking online courses through Open University at Chico State. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Jacqueline Morales
October 3, 2017
Nicole Fugate, 24, a 2016 alumna died Sept. 24 in a motorcycle accident.

Fugate was a 2016 alumna who was taking pre-graduate courses through Open University at Chico State. She was also an active member of Omicron Theta Epsilon.

According to a press release, Fugate was currently planning to apply for a training position to become a clinical laboratory scientist.

“She was well-liked by all of the students and faculty who knew her well. She was an active and effective contributor to our class community,” said Professor Troy Cline who was also Fugate’s advisor.

Fugate is survived by her parents, Randy and Sonya Fugate. A service will be held Oct. 7, at Foursquare Church, 114 Butte St., in Cresent City at 11 a.m.

The Chico State flag will be lowered Oct. 9, in her honor.

Students in need of support can access the Counseling Center at (530) 898-6345.

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion Twitter.

