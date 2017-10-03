The student news site of California State University, Chico

‘East Out West Gallery’ presents array of jewelry and art pieces

Sophia Robledo-Borowy

Sophia Robledo-Borowy

One of a kind clothing on display at the East Out West Gallery for their grand opening.

October 3, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Community

One of a kind jewelry, limited edition clothing and original paintings are now all in one place: the new East Out West Gallery in downtown Chico.

The gallery’s grand opening was Saturday at 228 Main St., presented by owners Jennifer Street and Charlie William.

The East Out West Gallery includes a diverse variety of art. According to their Facebook page, their purpose is to keep art alive and available to local communities and residents. The gallery initially started as a traveling exhibit of custom jewelry, but has grown into clothing, paintings and accessories, such as pendants and watches.

“Our goal for the gallery is to offer local residents an opportunity to see a wide selection of artwork free of charge, while creating an environment where artwork is attainable at any budget,” Street said.

The paintings on display for the grand opening were by artists Seth McMahon, Dan Hampe and Rhett Johnston, as well as jewelry by Nate Fyffe and Jordan Kozie. In the future, the gallery plans to rotate in and out different artists’ work.

Handmade jewelry designer Jordan Kozie came to California for his first time from Denver, Colorado to experience this event. He has been hand fabricating his jewelry for about two and a half years after being intrigued by a pendant he purchased when he was 25. The jeweler spoke to him about getting into creating his own, and he was hooked ever since.

east out west article

Sophia Robledo-Borowy
Jewelry fabricator Jordan Kozie next to his display area at the East Out West Gallery grand opening.

“With my work, I try to bring elegant and futuristic together,” Kozie said.

He gets inspiration from mythology, including a fantasy and galactic style into all of his pieces.

Each piece varies in shape and style, including different angles and curves. He said that working with symmetry has been his most recent challenge.

Kozie uses mostly silver and gold in his designs, but hopes to integrate wax carving in the future. The designs range from $1,500 to $8,000.

“I really want each piece to find its permanent home,” Kozie said.

jewelry

Sophia Robledo-Borowy
Newest design on display from jewelry fabricator Jordan Kozie on display at East Out West Gallery for grand opening. A piece like this ranges from $7,500 to $8,000.

For more information about the art featured, checkout their Facebook or their website at eastoutwestgallery.com.

Sophia Robledo-Borowy can be reached at [email protected] or @Sophhhia3 on Twitter.

 

