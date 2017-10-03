Vegas Massacre victims are mourned at Chico State

Reed attended the Jason Aldean concert with her husband in Wheatland. A similar performance was held in Vegas during the shooting. Courtesy image of Deanna Reed.

Mass shooting in Vegas left more than 500 injured and more than 50 dead, Sunday midnight, during the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

In wake of the tragedy, Pedro Douglas, the interim vice president for Student Affairs said in a campus wide email, “I want to take a moment to express my deepest sympathy for all who were affected by the incident, especially the victims and their families.”

Chico State Alumna, Carri-Geer Thevenot, currently working for the Las Vegas Review-Journal said,” One of our reporters got there so early that he was trapped when Mandalay Bay was locked down…We went from knowing that two were dead to suddenly one of our reporters confirming that more than 20 were dead. It doesn’t seem like a scene I would see in the city that I live in.”



Journalism Professor, Deanna Reed, who attended the Jason Aldean concert Friday night in Wheatland said,” I couldn’t really imagine what that could’ve been like, having just been in a similar situation that was so happy and joyful and fun and then to have changed so quickly.”

Campus resources are available for support in the Counseling and Wellness Center at (530)898-6345.

