The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Chico K-9 assists in drug and weapons bust

Award-winning+drug+sniffing+K-9+officer%2C+Pax.+Courtesy+image+of+The+Chico+Police+Department.
Award-winning drug sniffing K-9 officer, Pax. Courtesy image of The Chico Police Department.

Award-winning drug sniffing K-9 officer, Pax. Courtesy image of The Chico Police Department.

Award-winning drug sniffing K-9 officer, Pax. Courtesy image of The Chico Police Department.

Natalie Hanson
October 3, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Community, Crime, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A routine traffic stop last week led to a drug bust for award-winning K-9 member, Pax.

According a press release by the Chico Police Department, on Sept. 14 at around 8:00 p.m., a Chico police officer conducted a traffic stop on E. 1st Avenue near Highway 99. While sniffing the vehicle, Pax, who is trained in narcotic searches, responded, leading to a physical search.

Two handguns, one loaded, and marijuana were found in the vehicle. The driver was carrying cocaine in his pocket. Thanks to Pax’s skill, the driver and passenger were arrested.

Pax, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, has received recognition for his skills, including awards from the Lodi Police Department K9 Trial Competition. He is one of three K-9 members of CPD.

2nd place

K-9 Pax's award for narcotics searches. Courtesy image of CPD.

4th place

Award to Pax of Chico PD for narcotics sniffing. Courtesy image of CPD.

According to his handler, Officer Brandon Joseph, “When not sniffing out narcotics… while on-duty, Pax enjoys running and chasing his ball as much as possible.”

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 234

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Chico K-9 assists in drug and weapons bust

    Administration

    Vegas Massacre victims are mourned at Chico State

  • Chico K-9 assists in drug and weapons bust

    Breaking News

    Student passed away in motorcycle accident

  • Chico K-9 assists in drug and weapons bust

    Breaking News

    Homicide is reported near the Chico State neighborhood

  • Chico K-9 assists in drug and weapons bust

    Breaking News

    ‘Remembering Kristina Chesterman’ spotlights safety awareness

  • Chico K-9 assists in drug and weapons bust

    Breaking News

    Approval is now necessary for Chico State logo’s and prints

  • Chico K-9 assists in drug and weapons bust

    Breaking News

    Man forgot his bike inside Safeway after rushing out mad

  • Chico K-9 assists in drug and weapons bust

    Breaking News

    The Princeton Review names Chico State one of the nations greenest campuses

  • Chico K-9 assists in drug and weapons bust

    Breaking News

    Student club financially supports undocumented students

  • Chico K-9 assists in drug and weapons bust

    Breaking News

    Rape reported at Whitney Hall

  • Chico K-9 assists in drug and weapons bust

    Administration

    Solidarity in support of the undocumented community at Chico State

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Chico K-9 assists in drug and weapons bust