Chico K-9 assists in drug and weapons bust

Close Award-winning drug sniffing K-9 officer, Pax. Courtesy image of The Chico Police Department. Award-winning drug sniffing K-9 officer, Pax. Courtesy image of The Chico Police Department.

A routine traffic stop last week led to a drug bust for award-winning K-9 member, Pax.

According a press release by the Chico Police Department, on Sept. 14 at around 8:00 p.m., a Chico police officer conducted a traffic stop on E. 1st Avenue near Highway 99. While sniffing the vehicle, Pax, who is trained in narcotic searches, responded, leading to a physical search.

Two handguns, one loaded, and marijuana were found in the vehicle. The driver was carrying cocaine in his pocket. Thanks to Pax’s skill, the driver and passenger were arrested.

Pax, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, has received recognition for his skills, including awards from the Lodi Police Department K9 Trial Competition. He is one of three K-9 members of CPD.

According to his handler, Officer Brandon Joseph, “When not sniffing out narcotics… while on-duty, Pax enjoys running and chasing his ball as much as possible.”

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.