The opportunity to conversate with a cop takes place at local coffeeshops

Officer Mark Hoffman, was available to conversate with community members. Photo credit: Christian Solis

Christian Solis
October 4, 2017
Chico Police Department hosted their 2nd Annual National Coffee with a Cop Day, Wednesday morning.

The officers were able to meet face to face with community members to build a more inclusive and connected community discussing significant issues.

The free event started from 9 a.m. -10:30 a.m. at the participating coffee shops:

  • Starbucks, 246 Broadway St.
  • Mondo’s Cafe, 951 Nord Ave.
  • Coffee Ranch, 1288 E 1st Ave.
  • Country Morning Bakery & Cafe, 2625 Aztec Dr.
  • It’s a Grind, 6 W Eaton Rd.
  • Cal Java Coffee
    Roasters, 2485 Norte Dame Blvd.

Chico locals expressed concerns about homelessness, burglary, fraternity annex houses and ways that as a community public safety could be improved.

The goal of the event was to, “Meet with people from the community and hear what is most important to them but most importantly we are putting a face and personality to the officers of Chico.” said Mark Hoffman, who is assigned to the Chico Police Target Team and handles community, quality and life problems.

Christian Solis can be reached at [email protected] or @c_alexander20 on Twitter.

 

 

 

