Rouse and Revolt's local billboard compares President Trump to Hitler

Rouse and Revolt, a local business in Chico, was forced to take down their advertising billboard after criticism of comparing President Trump to Adolf Hilter Thursday morning.

The bill board advertisement was located at the intersection of East 3rd Avenue and Mangrove right above Liberty Income Tax. Liberty Income Tax had no comment on the issue that may have affected its sales.

The recycled fashion stores use of political views to advertise also received criticism through social media.

Chico Electric, which had an advertisement billboard right next to Rouse and Revolt filed for approval to have both advertisements taken down. Rouse and Revolts owner, Nicholle Haber plans to file a lawsuit against Chico Electric for violating their First Amendment of Freedom of Speech.

Many supporters of Rouse and Revolt came out to express their thoughts and support to the business.





