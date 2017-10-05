The student news site of California State University, Chico

Rouse and Revolt’s local billboard compares President Trump to Hitler

Jacqueline Morales
October 5, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Community, News

Rouse and Revolt, a local business in Chico, was forced to take down their advertising billboard after criticism of comparing President Trump to Adolf Hilter Thursday morning.

Billboards

Chico Electric filed to remove the neighboring billboard. Photo credit: Jacqueline Morales

The bill board advertisement was located at the intersection of East 3rd Avenue and Mangrove right above Liberty Income Tax. Liberty Income Tax had no comment on the issue that may have affected its sales.

Store

The store is located at 225 Main St. Photo credit: Jacqueline Morales

The recycled fashion stores use of political views to advertise also received criticism through social media.

Facebook

Comments filled Rouse and Revolts review Facebook feed. Screenshot.

Store comments

Many did not agree with the company's use of political advertising. Screenshot.

Chico Electric, which had an advertisement billboard right next to Rouse and Revolt filed for approval to have both advertisements taken down. Rouse and Revolts owner, Nicholle Haber plans to file a lawsuit against Chico Electric for violating their First Amendment of Freedom of Speech.

Many supporters of Rouse and Revolt came out to express their thoughts and support to the business.



Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion Twitter

