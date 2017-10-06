Sleeping man almost rolls from curb into Esplanade traffic

Photo credit: Miles Huffman

Chico Police Department

Call Type: Transient Problem

Monday 6:58 a.m., Bidwell Manor Apartments

Man sleeping in bushes close to curb at Esplanade, almost rolled into traffic while asleep.

Call Type: Disturbance

Monday 3:10 p.m., 1205 Park Ave.

Woman reports another woman unleashed her own dog onto her.

Call Type: Found Property

Tuesday 5:00 a.m., Cohasset Road

Man threw a bike into a yard, looked into other yards with flashlight.

Call Type: Disturbance

Tuesday 3:03 a.m.,161 E. 5th St.

Man reports yelling person standing on awning of downstairs roof, outside his window.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Wednesday 9:52 a.m., 2051 Martin Luther King Pkwy.

Woman reports man following her in store with knife strapped to leg.

Call Type: Shoplift

Wednesday 10:33 a.m., 1306 East Ave.

Underage girl arrested for shoplifting.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Thursday 5:23 a.m., 120 Menlo Way

Two people stole property from apartment complex, threw it over nearby fence.

Call Type: Theft

Thursday 7:30 a.m., 16 Wysong Ct.

Chaplain badge and wallet stolen from vehicle.

University Police

Call Type: Fire Alarm

Monday 4:09 p.m., Whitney Hall

Smoke detector went off in Whitney Hall.

Call Type: Transient Call

Monday 7:58 p.m., Meriam Library.

Woman talking loudly to herself near second floor men’s restroom.

Call Type: Petty Theft

Tuesday 6:36 a.m., Mechoopda Hall

Person attempted to steal a bike.

Call Type: Vandalism

Tuesday: 7:59 a.m., University Village

Vehicle with broken window found next to building.

Call Type: Transient Call

Wednesday 8 a.m., Bidwell Bowl Amphitheater

Homeless camp found by creek.

Call Type: Suspicious Circumstance

Wednesday 5:47 p.m., Bell Memorial Union

Golden One ATM found damaged, with cards and checks left in machine.

Call Type: Animal Call

Thursday 4:38 a.m., Gateway Science Museum.

Husky dog found with no tags.

Call Type: Narcotics Violation

Thursday 11:08 a.m., Bell Memorial Union

Man sitting outside building doors was found smoking marijuana.