The Orion

Sleeping man almost rolls from curb into Esplanade traffic

Photo credit: Miles Huffman

Natalie Hanson
October 6, 2017
Chico Police Department

Call Type: Transient Problem
Monday 6:58 a.m., Bidwell Manor Apartments
Man sleeping in bushes close to curb at Esplanade, almost rolled into traffic while asleep.

Call Type: Disturbance
Monday 3:10 p.m., 1205 Park Ave.
Woman reports another woman unleashed her own dog onto her.

Call Type: Found Property
Tuesday 5:00 a.m., Cohasset Road
Man threw a bike into a yard, looked into other yards with flashlight.

Call Type: Disturbance
Tuesday 3:03 a.m.,161 E. 5th St.
Man reports yelling person standing on awning of downstairs roof, outside his window.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject
Wednesday 9:52 a.m., 2051 Martin Luther King Pkwy.
Woman reports man following her in store with knife strapped to leg.

Call Type: Shoplift
Wednesday 10:33 a.m., 1306 East Ave.
Underage girl arrested for shoplifting.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject
Thursday 5:23 a.m., 120 Menlo Way
Two people stole property from apartment complex, threw it over nearby fence.

Call Type: Theft
Thursday 7:30 a.m., 16 Wysong Ct.
Chaplain badge and wallet stolen from vehicle.

University Police

Call Type: Fire Alarm
Monday 4:09 p.m., Whitney Hall
Smoke detector went off in Whitney Hall.

Call Type: Transient Call
Monday 7:58 p.m., Meriam Library.
Woman talking loudly to herself near second floor men’s restroom.

Call Type: Petty Theft
Tuesday 6:36 a.m., Mechoopda Hall
Person attempted to steal a bike.

Call Type: Vandalism
Tuesday: 7:59 a.m., University Village
Vehicle with broken window found next to building.

Call Type: Transient Call
Wednesday 8 a.m., Bidwell Bowl Amphitheater
Homeless camp found by creek.

Call Type: Suspicious Circumstance
Wednesday 5:47 p.m., Bell Memorial Union
Golden One ATM found damaged, with cards and checks left in machine.

Call Type: Animal Call
Thursday 4:38 a.m., Gateway Science Museum.
Husky dog found with no tags.

Call Type: Narcotics Violation
Thursday 11:08 a.m., Bell Memorial Union
Man sitting outside building doors was found smoking marijuana.

