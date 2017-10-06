The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Butte Station sells less than last year

Butte+station+is+the+place+for+students+and+faculty++to+stop+and+grab+a+quick+snack.
Butte station is the place for students and faculty to stop and grab a quick snack.

Butte station is the place for students and faculty to stop and grab a quick snack.

Butte station is the place for students and faculty to stop and grab a quick snack.

Christian Solis
October 6, 2017
Filed under Administration, Breaking News, Campus, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Butte Station is selling less than the same time last year, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s doing bad.

Comparing to similar stores in other CSU’s, Butte Station is on average out-performing most of them according to Jamie Clyde, associative executive director for the A.S.

What Clyde attributes to Butte Station’s sales is the concept of ‘dollar shifting’ or the idea that the money is simply being spent elsewhere. Somewhere like Common Grounds or Creekside Cafe, which are reportedly selling more than last year.

Taylor Rodgers, A.S. vice president of business and finance, mentioned that another reason for the change in sales may be attributed to Urban Roots. A new store on campus featuring sustainable, healthy and responsible food that is attracting student dollars away from the station.

Christian Solis can be reached at [email protected] or @c_alexander20 on Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 22

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Butte Station sells less than last year

    Administration

    Vice president of student affairs finalists addresses suicide

  • Butte Station sells less than last year

    Administration

    Vegas Massacre victims mourned at Chico State

  • Butte Station sells less than last year

    Administration

    Humanities and Fine Arts budget faces reform after million dollar deficit

  • Butte Station sells less than last year

    Administration

    Solidarity in support of the undocumented community at Chico State

  • Butte Station sells less than last year

    Administration

    Banned books offered to review at Meriam Library

  • Butte Station sells less than last year

    Administration

    Monetary grant encourages a tobacco free generation by The American Cancer Society

  • Butte Station sells less than last year

    Administration

    Pulitzer prize winning author, visits Chico for Book in Common

  • Butte Station sells less than last year

    Administration

    Chico Democrats donate $600 worth of food for students

  • Butte Station sells less than last year

    Administration

    Financial support for DACA renewal is offered to students

  • Butte Station sells less than last year

    Administration

    Alert notification system is to be sent out in case of emergency

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Butte Station sells less than last year