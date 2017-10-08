Chico community sparkles in electric light parade

The 28th annual Parade of Lights spotlighted Chico’s past and present heritage on Saturday night.

This year’s theme was Magical Adventures in Books. Floats for over 50 businesses and organizations in Chico were featured, inspired by books from the Harry Potter series, to Dr. Seuss’s books, to classics like Peter Pan and The Wizard of Oz.

Every year, Downtown Chico blocks off downtown to allow the parade to circle down 3rd Street, to Main Street and back around the plaza to Salem Street, with bike and bed races as part of the event.

The Chico Parade of Lights replaced the Chico Pioneer Days parade in 1989. It has been a tradition every year for local businesses and organizations to enter floats decorated with as many lights possible.

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.