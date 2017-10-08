The student news site of California State University, Chico

Chico community sparkles in electric light parade

This years Parade of Lights was themed on books. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

Natalie Hanson
October 8, 2017
The 28th annual Parade of Lights spotlighted Chico’s past and present heritage on Saturday night.

This year’s theme was Magical Adventures in Books. Floats for over 50 businesses and organizations in Chico were featured, inspired by books from the Harry Potter series, to Dr. Seuss’s books, to classics like Peter Pan and The Wizard of Oz.

3rd street spectators

Spectators line 3rd Street awaiting the parade. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

Every year, Downtown Chico blocks off downtown to allow the parade to circle down 3rd Street, to Main Street and back around the plaza to Salem Street, with bike and bed races as part of the event.

Vehicle

PG&E's float outside Broadway Heights. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

The Chico Parade of Lights replaced the Chico Pioneer Days parade in 1989. It has been a tradition every year for local businesses and organizations to enter floats decorated with as many lights possible.

Dr. Seuss

This years Parade of Lights was themed on books. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.

