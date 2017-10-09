The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Wild fires force local evacuations in Butte County

Many areas were affected due to multiple fires, leading to evacuations. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Natalie Hanson
October 9, 2017
Filed under Administration, Breaking News, Campus, Community, News

Cal Fire called for evacuations in response to a wide spread fire near Oroville Sunday night.

Cal Fire

The first tweet from CAL Fire announcing an evacuation order for Cherokee Fire. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

The Cherokee Road and Zonalea Lane fire spread to Hwy 70. Evacuation orders were called for:

The west side of Cherokee Road from Red Tape Road south to Derrick Road

Table Mountain Ranch east of Table Mountain Road

Table Mountain Boulevard from Cottonwood Road to Highway 70

The latest updates from Cal Fire were that 7500 acres (20 percent) had been contained.

President Gayle Hutchinson said in a campus wide email that this fire, where several Chico State employees live, is being closely monitored.

This news follows reports this morning of wildfires sweeping through Napa and Sonoma counties necessitating evacuation. According to the CA Highway Patrol, Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. issued an emergency proclamation for these areas including the Tubbs and Atlas fires due to effects of multiple fires.

The Cal Fire call center is available at (530) 538-7826. An evacuation center is currently located at Church of the Nazarene, 2238 Monte Vista Ave., Oroville.

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected], or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.

