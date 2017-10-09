The student news site of California State University, Chico

Northern California fire’s impact Butte County’s air quality

Air Quality worsens as Northern California fires continue to affect nearby areas. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Air Quality worsens as Northern California fires continue to affect nearby areas. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Luke Dennison
October 9, 2017
Butte County Air Quality Management District and Butte County Public Health Department announced an air quality advisory for “sensitive persons” in Butte County, Monday.

The Environmental Health and Safety sent out a campus wide email notifying the Chico State community on how to handle the fire effects. According to EHS “sensitive persons” include the elderly, young children and those with already existing respiratory conditions.

Southern Butte County is amongst the sensitive community advised to limit time outdoors.

The greater Chico area is not directly affected by smoke from the fires. Yet, depending on wind speed and direction, smoke impacts could affect campus and the local area.

Chico State will send out notifications if there is a change in air quality conditions.

Further information can be reached with Richard Perrelli at Environmental Health and Safety at (530) 898-5126.

Luke Dennison can be reached at [email protected] or @OrionNews_Luke on Twitter.

