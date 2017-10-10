AOTW – A tribute to Tom Petty
October 10, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Reviews
Legendary rock performer Tom Petty died at 66 years old Oct. 2. As a tribute to Petty’s life and career, his albums with The Heartbreakers received the spots for “albums of the week.”
Both albums feature a collection of strong vocals and guitar. With a blend of upbeat jams like “American Girl” (Greatest Hits) or soft rock like “Here Comes My Girl” (Damn the Torpedo), there is sure to be a song to fit everyone’s taste.
Julia Maldonado can be reached at [email protected] or @julianewsblog on Twitter.
