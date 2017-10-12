Chico State students take initiative to help aid wildfire victims

Students will be collecting items and driving to deliver them to people dislocated from their homes. Photo credit: Jacqueline Morales

Students at Chico State are collecting donations to help aid families affected by wildfires in Northern California.

Families and friends of the campus community have been affected by the federally declared major disaster. Students seek to collect items from sleeping bags, apparel, hygiene products to animal foods, water and school supplies.



“Fortunately my family right now is okay…Lots of my friends have lost their homes and that’s pretty hard to see,” said Alex Graham, president of Chico State meditation.



“We are doing this directly because of the people we know were directly affected,” said Grant Zevley marketing chairman of Pi Kappa Alpha.



“It’s just really sad…I’m from Santa Rosa…My aunt who did loose her house, they almost didn’t make it,” said Sophia Veimau, fourth year Chico State student. Veimau will be driving to Santa Rosa with donations Friday morning.



Many students and campus organizations continue donation efforts through Facebook posts to help aid fire victims.



Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion Twitter.