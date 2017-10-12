The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Chico State students take initiative to help aid wildfire victims

Students+will+be+collecting+items+and+driving+to+deliver+them+to+people+dislocated+from+their+homes.+Photo+credit%3A+Jacqueline+Morales
Students will be collecting items and driving to deliver them to people dislocated from their homes. Photo credit: Jacqueline Morales

Students will be collecting items and driving to deliver them to people dislocated from their homes. Photo credit: Jacqueline Morales

Students will be collecting items and driving to deliver them to people dislocated from their homes. Photo credit: Jacqueline Morales

Jacqueline Morales
October 12, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, Community, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Students at Chico State are collecting donations to help aid families affected by wildfires in Northern California.

Families and friends of the campus community have been affected by the federally declared major disaster. Students seek to collect items from sleeping bags, apparel, hygiene products to animal foods, water and school supplies.

Poster

Students are willing to pick up items that are to be donated. Photo credit: Jacqueline Morales

“Fortunately my family right now is okay…Lots of my friends have lost their homes and that’s pretty hard to see,” said Alex Graham, president of Chico State meditation.

Student

Graham's home is at risk of being burned down by the fire in the Santa Rosa area. Photo credit: Jacqueline Morales

Initiative

Graham will be delivering donation items to families in Santa Rosa. Facebook screenshot.

“We are doing this directly because of the people we know were directly affected,” said Grant Zevley marketing chairman of Pi Kappa Alpha.

Students

The Chico State fraternity will continue to receive donations for Santa Rosa area until Saturday morning. Photo credit: Jacqueline Morales

Food

PIKE fraternity members plan to help out with evacuations in Santa Rosa. Photo credit: Jacqueline Morales

“It’s just really sad…I’m from Santa Rosa…My aunt who did loose her house, they almost didn’t make it,” said Sophia Veimau, fourth year Chico State student. Veimau will be driving to Santa Rosa with donations Friday morning.

Donations

Veimau offers to deliver items personally to families who request it in the Santa Rosa area. Photo credit: Jacqueline Morales

Many students and campus organizations continue donation efforts through Facebook posts to help aid fire victims.

Chico State

Campus student run organizations continue to provide donation centers for students to contribute. Facebook screenshot.

Student posts

Students have contributed to resources that may help receive fire alerts. Facebook screenshot.


Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 99

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Chico State students take initiative to help aid wildfire victims

    Administration

    President Trump declares major disaster for California; Federal funding available

  • Chico State students take initiative to help aid wildfire victims

    Administration

    Immediate evacuations due to Honey Fire continue in Paradise town

  • Chico State students take initiative to help aid wildfire victims

    Breaking News

    Northern California fire’s impact Butte County’s air quality

  • Chico State students take initiative to help aid wildfire victims

    Administration

    Wild fires force local evacuations in Butte County

  • Chico State students take initiative to help aid wildfire victims

    Breaking News

    Chico community sparkles in electric light parade

  • Chico State students take initiative to help aid wildfire victims

    Administration

    Tuition increase raises $2.9 million

  • Chico State students take initiative to help aid wildfire victims

    Administration

    Butte Station sells less than last year

  • Chico State students take initiative to help aid wildfire victims

    Breaking News

    Sleeping man almost rolls from curb into Esplanade traffic

  • Chico State students take initiative to help aid wildfire victims

    Breaking News

    Rouse and Revolt’s billboard compares President Trump to Hitler

  • Chico State students take initiative to help aid wildfire victims

    Breaking News

    Conversations with cops held around town

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Chico State students take initiative to help aid wildfire victims