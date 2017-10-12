Demi Lovato delivers powerful rhythm and blues anthem on ‘Tell Me You Love Me’

Demi Lovato's "Tell Me You Love Me" album artwork

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Demi Lovato has come a long way since her Disney days. The talented songstress is back and better than ever with a mature and soulful sound. The record “Tell Me You Love Me” features slow ballads and catchy pop tunes that details the hardships of love, friendships, heartbreak and regret.

The tracklist offers 15 songs that demonstrate Lovato’s undeniable vocal range. The leading hit single titled “Sorry Not Sorry” starts off the album with a bang. The fierce song focuses on the sweet revenge of getting back at an ex and not feeling any remorse for her actions. The single itself has done a successful job charting the Billboard Top 100 for 12 weeks.

“Tell Me You Love Me” also features a guest appearance from rapper Lil Wayne on “Lonely.” The very slow and passionate song stands out the most with its smooth and silky beat. The slow and mellow verse from Lil Wayne fits in perfectly by giving it a dark mood. He raps, “I can’t see the forest from the tree / The water from the sea and I was starting to believe / But it’s a forest full of dreams.”

In terms of transition between certain songs, Lovato tends to get a little repetitive with some of the beats and singing styles. “Concentrate” and “Hitchhiker” are the last two tracks of the record but sound too similar. Lovato could’ve done a better job at switching it up with the direction of her R&B sound.

Her deliverance of lyrics, themes and vocals are nonetheless effortless and deserves credit. Her growth and evolution is evident in songs such as “Tell Me You Love Me” and “Concentrate.” It’s been two years since Lovato has put out any music, but it’s obvious she wanted to reinvent her image and sound, which she does a decent job at.

The slow-tempo tracks like “Hitchhiker” and upbeat club jams like “Sexy Dirty Love” make the record flirty, fun and eclectic as a whole. The production, flow and energy is right and will make you reminisce about that special someone. What’s admirable about “Tell Me You Love Me” is that Lovato isn’t afraid to say what’s on her mind. She exudes and declares her confidence by singing “Now I’m out here lookin’ like revenge / Feelin’ like a ten, the best I’ve ever been.”

“Tell Me You Love Me” is a different album that shies away from her signature pop sound. Although it’s good, transitioning of some songs and use of beats could use some more work. All in all, I give it a four out of five stars.

Niyat Teferi can be reached at [email protected] or @tayintee on Twitter.