Orionscopes for the week of October 11

Aries – On Wednesday, Oct. 15, the quarter moon in Cancer brings its balancing beams to your domestic sector and turns your attention to your personal space. Clean, decorate and Feng Shui. But if your home or office is TOO cozy you might have fallen into a sluggish groove. Liven up your quarters with brighter colors, a better sound system and art that has energy. If you can’t seem to get a handle on the mess, think about hiring a professional organizer to help you create a system.

Taurus – There’s always more to learn, Taurus. Make sure you REALLY know what you’re talking about before you state your position. Review both sides of an argument carefully: If this doesn’t open your mind, it will strengthen your position. But equally important to doing this fact-finding is making sure your information comes from a credible source.

Cancer – This week could bring an interesting identity shift for you. Now, you’re ready for a bit more equilibrium. Return to some routines and rituals that have always been grounding for you. Just don’t make the mistake of scurrying back to that so-called safety zone! Progress is underway, and even if the new stuff feels scary or out-of-control, pace yourself instead of tapping out of the challenge. Speak up and ask questions if you’re not sure where other people’s intentions lie.

Sagittarius –As a live-out-loud Sagittarius, you’re far more obvious than mysterious. But a little esoteric allure will serve you well this week. Hold back a little instead of showing your entire hand. This is not about deception, but rather a timed release of information. It’s human nature: people tend to appreciate the things that they actually have to work for. Tease, tantalize and drop a few hints: You’ll only leave people wanting more and paying more too, in some cases.

Aquarius –Love thy body and treat it with care, but don’t veer into obsessive terrain. Dial back the “no pain, no gain” mentality and find forms of fitness that you also enjoy. As the sign that rules teams, joining an indoor soccer or volleyball league could bring a fun dimension to your fall and winter. While there’s no denying the power of green juice, the cooling temperatures lend themselves to food that warms you like sautéed greens and roasted squash. Adapt your go-to comfort food recipes with healthier ingredients like Greek yogurt instead of sour cream.

Scorpio – Cast a wider net, Scorpio. If you’ve been hitting a wall with your efforts, try stretching further out. Maybe you’ll become “really big in Europe” or simply add a few Francophile or Peruvian practices into your recipe for success. Quarter moons are about equilibrium, and some Scorpios may need to move in the opposite direction. If you’ve scattered your energy far and wide with little ROI or stretched TOO far out of your familiar terrain, reel it back in.

Leo – There are only 24 hours in a day, Leo. So, you may have to give something up in order to make room for something even better. Remember: Setting limits doesn’t actually mean that you are limiting yourself. Rather, you are giving yourself the space to do your best instead of scattering your energy or spreading yourself too thin. So, Leo, what excess obligations need to be cleaved from your calendar? Where will you pass the baton on a commitment that isn’t bringing you closer to your REAL dreams? Let it go, let it go.

Virgo – Teamwork makes the dream work — provided you’ve assembled the right group of people. Call the drifters to the carpet and find out what’s up. Maybe they are confused, discouraged or in need of some direction. A little extra instruction and inspiration from you may be all that’s needed to get them back on track. Analyze your own role as a teammate: You’re a hard worker, Virgo, but you modesty, perfectionism and self-doubt can prevent you from bringing your true talents to the table.

Libra – Break out your goal sheet and give it a review. Could you update your strategy and systems with new apps or technology that would make your workflow more efficient? And, above all, is this path bringing you the happiness you crave? Questions like these are worth mulling over, Libra. Since this is a balancing quarter moon, it’s highly unlikely you need to scrap all your hard work and start from scratch. Instead, tweak, adjust and fine tune. Little changes can add up to big shifts and improvements.

Capricorn –Has the Sea of Love been a little choppy lately — or perhaps too serene? No more sniping Capricorn, pulling the passive-aggressive disappearing acts, or muttering comments under your breath. Work it out like an adult, with clear communication or a lawyer if you’re dealing with a combustible ex-spouse, for example. Has a partnership grown a wee bit too “lather, rinse, repeat?” Take some romantic initiative, instead of waiting for a Disney moment to just happen. The element of surprise will work in your favor, but shock value will not.

Pisces – When passion overtakes a Pisces, your love knows no limits. If a relationship has gone from “swiftly moving stream” to “raging river,” press pause and paddle to shore. Give yourself a timeout to process all the feelings flowing through you. That way, you can make decisions that will really benefit YOU in the long-term. Yes, even if you do want to pull up the stakes, move to the other coast so as to be closer to, or get away, from a certain someone.

Gemini – Loving other people doesn’t mean losing sight of your own center. Maintain your sense of balance; in fact, those moments where you desperately want to see a certain someone or start a fight make a sharp U-turn. These are the exact times you need to tune in to yourself. Romantic fantasy (or even personal drama) may simply be a distraction from your creative work. And on that note, don’t resist the muse this week, Gemini.

Roberto Fonseca can be reached at [email protected] or @rjfonseca13 on twitter.