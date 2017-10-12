The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha pleads guilty to vandalism charges

Chico State fraternity is accused of vandalising on campground. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Chico State fraternity is accused of vandalising on campground. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Christian Solis and Natalie Hanson
October 12, 2017
Filed under Administration, Breaking News, Campus, Community, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Chico State fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to vandalism of a campground in Tehama County.

The incident was reported on April 28, when Tehama County Sheriffs got a call with claims accusing the fraternity of littering and cutting down trees in a camping area of Lassen National Forest.

Court Documents

PIKE pleaded guilty after denying accusations. Screenshot.

The fraternity originally denied all accusations, but was eventually found guilty of “cutting, removing or otherwise damaging any timber, tree, or other forest product,” according to the case of United States of America vs. PIKE.

Campground damage

Damage on Tehama County Campground after fraternity held a retreat in April. Image credit to JD Elam.

The fraternity has been ordered to pay $4,387.97 in restitution fees to Lassen National Forest, $4,000 in court fees, perform 9,800 hours of community service and will serve three years of probation.

Court Documents

City document show the criminal monetary penalties owed by PIKE. Screenshot.

Evan Jossey, fraternity president at the time, has been given three years probation and a $1,000 fine.

Court Documents

The fraternity is on probation. Screenshot.

Christian Solis and can be reached at [email protected] or @c_alexander20 on Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 91

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha pleads guilty to vandalism charges

    Administration

    President Trump declares major disaster for California; Federal funding available

  • Fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha pleads guilty to vandalism charges

    Administration

    Faculty and Students Share Human Side of Humanities Budget Cuts

  • Fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha pleads guilty to vandalism charges

    Administration

    Immediate evacuations due to Honey Fire continue in Paradise town

  • Fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha pleads guilty to vandalism charges

    Administration

    Wild fires force local evacuations in Butte County

  • Fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha pleads guilty to vandalism charges

    Administration

    Tuition increase raises $2.9 million

  • Fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha pleads guilty to vandalism charges

    Administration

    Butte Station sells less than last year

  • Fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha pleads guilty to vandalism charges

    Administration

    Vice president of student affairs finalists addresses suicide

  • Fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha pleads guilty to vandalism charges

    Administration

    Vegas Massacre victims mourned at Chico State

  • Fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha pleads guilty to vandalism charges

    Administration

    Humanities and Fine Arts budget faces reform after million dollar deficit

  • Fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha pleads guilty to vandalism charges

    Administration

    Solidarity in support of the undocumented community at Chico State

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha pleads guilty to vandalism charges