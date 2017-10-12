Fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha pleads guilty to vandalism charges

Chico State fraternity is accused of vandalising on campground. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Chico State fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to vandalism of a campground in Tehama County.

The incident was reported on April 28, when Tehama County Sheriffs got a call with claims accusing the fraternity of littering and cutting down trees in a camping area of Lassen National Forest.



The fraternity originally denied all accusations, but was eventually found guilty of “cutting, removing or otherwise damaging any timber, tree, or other forest product,” according to the case of United States of America vs. PIKE.



The fraternity has been ordered to pay $4,387.97 in restitution fees to Lassen National Forest, $4,000 in court fees, perform 9,800 hours of community service and will serve three years of probation.

Evan Jossey, fraternity president at the time, has been given three years probation and a $1,000 fine.



Christian Solis and can be reached at [email protected] or @c_alexander20 on Twitter.