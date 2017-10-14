The student news site of California State University, Chico

All use of open fire is suspended in Butte County

Butte County suspends use of any open fire, except agricultural burning which is on a case by case basis. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Luke Dennison
October 14, 2017
Cal Fire has suspended all burning activities in Butte County due to critical fire weather, Friday and is set until further notice.

The suspension includes campfires, open pit cooking fires, fires for warmth, and ceremonial burns. There is up to a $50,000 fine if you are caught breaking the law.

Agricultural burning is still allowed but is on strict regulation from the Butte County Air Quality Management District.

This suspension will be revised as fire weather and wildfire threats decrease. Winds are supposed to pick up to around 40 miles per hour, Friday evening.

“The unprecedented wind events throughout the state requires is to do everything in our power to prevent additional fire starts,” said Fire Chief Darren Read in a press release.

Further information can be received from the Butte Cal Fire Unit at 530-538-7111.

Luke Dennison can be reached at [email protected] or @OrionNews_Luke on Twitter.

