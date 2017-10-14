Man left bleeding after fist fight
October 14, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, News, Police Blotter
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
University Police
Call Type: Petty Theft
Monday 9:24 p.m., Meriam Library
An item worth at least $950 was reported stolen.
Call Type: Burglary
Monday 9:47a.m., 615 Brice Ave.
A burglary was reported.
Call Type: Petty theft
Tuesday 9:07 a.m., O’Connell Technology Center
A bike was reported stolen.
Call Type: Warrant service
Tuesday 2:49 p.m., University Police Department
A warrant was filed against someone.
Call Type: Suspicious Activity
Wednesday 4:03 p.m., Lassen Hall
Someone suspicious was roaming in the hall.
Call Type: Vandalism
Wednesday 3:14 p.m., Hamilton Hall
Call Type: Suspicious Activity
Thursday 1:53 p.m., Whitney Hall bike racks
An officer initiated activity at the Whitney Hall bike racks.
Call Type: Medical aid
Thursday 9:38 a.m., Shurmer Gymnasium on Warner Street
A man had a panic attack and needed urgent assistance.
Chico Police
Call Type: Fight
Sunday 8:36 a.m., 1205 Park Ave.
Three men got into a fight with another man. They fought until he fell on the ground and left him there bleeding.
Call Type: Suspicious Activity
Sunday 8:35 a.m., Nord Avenue
A man said a cop tried to kill him and left the place through the window.
Call Type: Suspicious Activity
Sunday 9:38 a.m., Mission Villa Apartments
A woman called in saying someone had trespassed into her apartment placing her phone and wallet in the fridge and wallet in the dishwasher.
Call Type: Disturbance
Tuesday 5:10 p.m., Upper Crust Bakery
Someone was outside threatening employees and watching them through the windows.
Call Type: Throwing Objects
Tuesday 7:41 p.m., Manzanita Avenue and Vallombrosa Avenue
A man was walking in the street while throwing glass.
Call Type: Domestic Violence
Tuesday 7:25 p.m., Americas Best Value Inn
The front desk of the hotel reported someone suffering from domestic violence.
Call Type: Disturbance
Wednesday 5:14 p.m., 2020 Park Ave.
A man was being disruptive outside of the thrift store. He then fought with the security guard and ran away.
Call Type: Disturbance
Wednesday 8:01 p.m., Notre Dame Boulevard
A woman was standing outside of McDonald’s began to punch a vehicle while yelling.
Call Type: Disturbance
Wednesday 8:58 p.m., 435 Chestnut St.
A man was walking around with a stick in his hand. He was being yelling while walking in the parking lots.
Gennisis Mendoza can be reached at [email protected] or @gen10123 on Twitter.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.