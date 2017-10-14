Man left bleeding after fist fight

Close Photo credit: Miles Huffman Photo credit: Miles Huffman

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

University Police

Call Type: Petty Theft

Monday 9:24 p.m., Meriam Library

An item worth at least $950 was reported stolen.

Call Type: Burglary

Monday 9:47a.m., 615 Brice Ave.

A burglary was reported.

Call Type: Petty theft

Tuesday 9:07 a.m., O’Connell Technology Center

A bike was reported stolen.

Call Type: Warrant service

Tuesday 2:49 p.m., University Police Department

A warrant was filed against someone.

Call Type: Suspicious Activity

Wednesday 4:03 p.m., Lassen Hall

Someone suspicious was roaming in the hall.

Call Type: Vandalism

Wednesday 3:14 p.m., Hamilton Hall

Call Type: Suspicious Activity

Thursday 1:53 p.m., Whitney Hall bike racks

An officer initiated activity at the Whitney Hall bike racks.

Call Type: Medical aid

Thursday 9:38 a.m., Shurmer Gymnasium on Warner Street

A man had a panic attack and needed urgent assistance.

Chico Police

Call Type: Fight

Sunday 8:36 a.m., 1205 Park Ave.

Three men got into a fight with another man. They fought until he fell on the ground and left him there bleeding.

Call Type: Suspicious Activity

Sunday 8:35 a.m., Nord Avenue

A man said a cop tried to kill him and left the place through the window.

Call Type: Suspicious Activity

Sunday 9:38 a.m., Mission Villa Apartments

A woman called in saying someone had trespassed into her apartment placing her phone and wallet in the fridge and wallet in the dishwasher.

Call Type: Disturbance

Tuesday 5:10 p.m., Upper Crust Bakery

Someone was outside threatening employees and watching them through the windows.

Call Type: Throwing Objects



Tuesday 7:41 p.m., Manzanita Avenue and Vallombrosa Avenue

A man was walking in the street while throwing glass.

Call Type: Domestic Violence

Tuesday 7:25 p.m., Americas Best Value Inn

The front desk of the hotel reported someone suffering from domestic violence.

Call Type: Disturbance

Wednesday 5:14 p.m., 2020 Park Ave.

A man was being disruptive outside of the thrift store. He then fought with the security guard and ran away.

Call Type: Disturbance

Wednesday 8:01 p.m., Notre Dame Boulevard

A woman was standing outside of McDonald’s began to punch a vehicle while yelling.

Call Type: Disturbance

Wednesday 8:58 p.m., 435 Chestnut St.

A man was walking around with a stick in his hand. He was being yelling while walking in the parking lots.

Gennisis Mendoza can be reached at [email protected] or @gen10123 on Twitter.