Woman assaulted and robbed near campus

A woman was beaten and robbed near Highway 32 on Monday near 7th and Walnut Street. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

Natalie Hanson
October 15, 2017
Chico Police are investigating the assault and robbery of a woman in the area of West 7th and Walnut Streets Monday.

According to the Chico Police Department, the 20-year-old victim was assaulted by a male suspect while walking near Highway 32 at about 5:45 p.m. The unidentified man allegedly pulled her into a nearby parking lot, struck her repeatedly and fled with her cash.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Chico Police are currently investigating this incident and have not yet located the suspect.

To report any information about this incident, you may call CPD at (530) 897-4911.

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.

