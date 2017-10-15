Religious studies degree now offered online

Religious Studies Photo credit: Sean Martens

Chico State students can now receive a bachelor’s degree in religious studies online.

“We are extremely proud of this new bachelor’s program as the only online religious studies degree program in the state of California and one of only five globally,” said Robert Knight, dean of the college of humanities and fine arts.

The program will begin in fall of 2018 and it will require 34 units to complete.

In order to participate the students have to be enrolled at Chico State. The online courses consist of roots of Judaism, Christianity, Islam religion and politics and conflicts.

The application period to apply to any of the online programs offered in the fall of 2018 is Oct.1 through Nov. 30.

Gennisis Mendoza can be reached at [email protected] or @gen10123 on Twitter.