Campus dining services poised to exceed real food goal

Sutter Dining is a large proponent of switching to real food, all eggs are cage-free.

The Associated Students dining services are set to reach a goal of 20 percent “real food” offered on campus three years before scheduled.

The Real Food Challenge is a national student-based movement aiming to, “leverage power of youth and universities to create a healthy, fair and green food system… through switching to local, fair, ecologically sound and humane food sources by 2020,” according to their website.

Chico State already has 16 percent real food on campus as of the 2015 school year. AS dining director, Corinne Knapp, claims she wouldn’t be surprised if 20 percent is reached this year.

Knapp believes it’s due to a UC joint procurement group of universities, enabling schools to buy much more real food cheaper. Giving the example of procuring cage-free eggs; alone it would cost $29,000 yearly, through the group it only costs $3,900.

This agreement allows universities to provide more real food to students at minimal extra cost.

Christian Solis can be reached at [email protected] or @c_alexander20 on Twitter.