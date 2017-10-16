The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Cherokee and Honey fires are contained

Fires are contained and shelters will be closing soon. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Gennisis Mendoza Cruz
October 16, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, Community, News

On Friday morning, evacuation orders were lifted for all of the fires due to high containment in Butte County.

The Cherokee Fire north of Oroville has been 100 percent contained at 8, 417 acres according to a press release from Cal Fire. The La Porte Fire is is 90 percent contained and the Honey Fire is 100 percent contained at 150 acres.

The evacuation shelter at the Church Nazarene may close Saturday by noon. The closing of roads is also in the process due to the Honey Fire which occurred at Honey Run Road.

The Butte County website also has resources about rebuilding and recovering from the fires.

Gennisis Mendoza can be reached at [email protected] or @gen10123 on Twitter.

