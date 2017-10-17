Wildcats overcome the Otters

Close Bekah Boyle and her teammates set up to return a serve against an opposing team Photo credit: Jordan Jarrell Bekah Boyle and her teammates set up to return a serve against an opposing team Photo credit: Jordan Jarrell





Filed under Showcase, Volleyball

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Chico State volleyball team upset the Cal State Monterey Otters in a thriller of a game on Saturday.

After losing the first two sets of the competition, head coach Cody Hein decided to do something different with his line-up, starting junior defensive specialist Letysha Cephas and freshman opposite hitter Claire Wilson. This move proved to be exactly what the Wildcats needed to take over the game.

After finding themselves down 9-3 in the third set, the ‘Cats went on a 17-7 run to put them firmly in the lead of Monterey. Sophomore outside hitter Bekah Boyle and freshman middle hitter Kelley Jacome each had multiple kills for the Wildcats.

Monterey Bay was able to come back and bring the match within one point, but the Wildcats held on and won their first set of the match.

The Wildcats came back from behind 18-12 to win their second set of the game. They went on a 10-0 run to put them up, with Boyle having four kills during this sequence. The Otters gave up a service error to give the Wildcats the win 25-22.

After going down 2-1 in the fifth and final set, Chico State was able to pull away and win 15-9 to give them an unbelievable victory over Cal State Monterey Bay.

This victory puts the Wildcat at 11-10 on the season and undefeated in their last three games. After a rough start to the season, the ‘Cats finally seem to be finding an identity as a team.

Chico State volleyball hopes to continue this streak on Thursday Oct. 19 against Stanislaus State at Acker Gym.

Patrick Pace can be reached at [email protected] or @PatPaceSports on Twitter.