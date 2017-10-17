The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Butte County opens an assistance center for wildfire victims

Cherokee+fire+burned+across+table+mountain+and+came+close+to+highway+70.+Photo+credit%3A+Christian+Solis
Cherokee fire burned across table mountain and came close to highway 70. Photo credit: Christian Solis

Cherokee fire burned across table mountain and came close to highway 70. Photo credit: Christian Solis

Cherokee fire burned across table mountain and came close to highway 70. Photo credit: Christian Solis

Christian Solis
October 17, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Community, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Butte County announced that it will open a local assistance center for victims of recent fires to learn how to rebuild.

La Porte Fire destroyed 37 homes, four commercial buildings and 45 outbuildings while the Cherokee fire destroyed four homes and five outbuildings, according to a public announcement.

Burned fields

Land burned down by highway 70 in Butte County. Photo credit: Christian Solis

Local and state agencies as well as community organizations will converge at the center to provide help and information on how to rebuild after the devastating fires. Victims will be offered the help to reclaim burned documents, insurance, assess damage, and learn how to navigate through the various permits and regulatiions.

The center will be located at the Bangor Community Center. Hours of operation will be Wednesday Oct. 18 and Thursday Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christian Solis can be reached at [email protected] or @c_alexander20 on Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 96

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Butte County opens an assistance center for wildfire victims

    Administration

    Sonoma State to reopen campus after fires

  • Butte County opens an assistance center for wildfire victims

    Breaking News

    Chico State provides support for those affected by California wildfire’s

  • Butte County opens an assistance center for wildfire victims

    Breaking News

    The Cherokee and Honey fires are contained

  • Butte County opens an assistance center for wildfire victims

    Breaking News

    Campus dining services poised to exceed real food goal

  • Butte County opens an assistance center for wildfire victims

    Breaking News

    Religious studies degree now offered online

  • Butte County opens an assistance center for wildfire victims

    Breaking News

    Woman assaulted and robbed near campus

  • Butte County opens an assistance center for wildfire victims

    Breaking News

    Man left bleeding after fist fight

  • Butte County opens an assistance center for wildfire victims

    Breaking News

    All use of open fire is suspended in Butte County

  • Butte County opens an assistance center for wildfire victims

    Administration

    Fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha pleads guilty to vandalism charges

  • Butte County opens an assistance center for wildfire victims

    Breaking News

    Chico State students take initiative to help aid wildfire victims

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Butte County opens an assistance center for wildfire victims