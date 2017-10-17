Butte County opens an assistance center for wildfire victims

Close Cherokee fire burned across table mountain and came close to highway 70. Photo credit: Christian Solis Cherokee fire burned across table mountain and came close to highway 70. Photo credit: Christian Solis

Butte County announced that it will open a local assistance center for victims of recent fires to learn how to rebuild.

La Porte Fire destroyed 37 homes, four commercial buildings and 45 outbuildings while the Cherokee fire destroyed four homes and five outbuildings, according to a public announcement.

Local and state agencies as well as community organizations will converge at the center to provide help and information on how to rebuild after the devastating fires. Victims will be offered the help to reclaim burned documents, insurance, assess damage, and learn how to navigate through the various permits and regulatiions.

The center will be located at the Bangor Community Center. Hours of operation will be Wednesday Oct. 18 and Thursday Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Christian Solis can be reached at [email protected] or @c_alexander20 on Twitter.