Sonoma State to reopen campus after fires

Sonoma State will reopen on Wednesday. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Natalie Hanson
October 17, 2017
Sonoma State University plans for many faculty and staff to return on Tuesday.

After wildfires raged through Napa and Sonoma counties last week, the campus is expected to fully reopen by Wednesday.

“While poor air quality affected operations at several campuses, the community surrounding Sonoma State University was hit particularly hard by fire,” said Chancellor Timothy P. White in a press release. “Sonoma State campus leaders did a remarkable job of handling this unprecedented crisis.”

White will visit the campus on Wednesday to offer support to students and faculty. Classes and regular operations will continue.

“As we have in the past and will in the future, the California State University stands together. Let us lead the way in helping to rebuild our communities,” White said.

The Sonoma State Fire Victims Fund has been created for those who want to donate.

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.

