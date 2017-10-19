Group of ladies encounter an assault in Downtown Chico

The Chico Police Department commends the women for using smart tactics during the encounter. Photo credit: Sean Martens

A man pulled out a knife at a group of ladies in Downtown Chico Tuesday midnight.

The incident happened on East 4th Street near the City of Chico Council Chambers.

A group of ladies walking down the street towards their vehicles after leaving work were approached by Michael Bures, 31, who according to a press release thought they were laughing at him. He jumped on the back of one of them then pulling out a knife and approaching a different victim of the group.

The ladies reported the incident to the Chico Police Department.

Bures was arrested and transported to Butte County Jail.

“As we cannot be all places at all times, we urge our citizens to develop and follow a personal safety plan, especially while walking the streets of any city late at night,” said CPD through a press release.

Further information on the incident can be found by contacting CPD at (530)897-4900.

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion Twitter.