The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Chico Police Advisory Board discusses youth related issues

O%27Brien+spoke+about+finding+the+root+of+childhood+delinquency+in+their+family.+Photo+credit%3A+Christian+Solis
O'Brien spoke about finding the root of childhood delinquency in their family. Photo credit: Christian Solis

O'Brien spoke about finding the root of childhood delinquency in their family. Photo credit: Christian Solis

O'Brien spoke about finding the root of childhood delinquency in their family. Photo credit: Christian Solis

Christian Solis
October 20, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Community, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Police Community Advisory Board had an open discussion on community issues with the public Wednesday evening.

Building

The Police Community Advisory Board meeting was held in the Old Municipal Building. Photo credit: Christian Solis

The topic of discussion was youth related issues in the community. Police Chief Michael O’Brien opened the topic, emphasizing his belief in preventing problems before they occur by digging to the root of problem behavior in children: family.

Children in Butte County are exposed to some of the highest levels of Adverse Childhood Experiences in California, according to The Center for Youth Wellness.

ACE’s stem from negative experiences in a child’s family and seriously affect their behavior outside of home and in the future, according to Gloria Halley in the Butte County Office of Education.

“We have to approach these problems comprehensively and look at each problem from 360 degrees,” said O’Brien.

Christian Solis can be reached at [email protected] or @c_alexander20 on Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 278

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Chico Police Advisory Board discusses youth related issues

    Breaking News

    First-year Chico State student died

  • Chico Police Advisory Board discusses youth related issues

    Breaking News

    Group of women encounter assault in Downtown Chico

  • Chico Police Advisory Board discusses youth related issues

    Administration

    Sonoma State to reopen campus after fires

  • Chico Police Advisory Board discusses youth related issues

    Breaking News

    Butte County opens an assistance center for wildfire victims

  • Chico Police Advisory Board discusses youth related issues

    Breaking News

    Chico State provides support for those affected by California wildfire’s

  • Chico Police Advisory Board discusses youth related issues

    Breaking News

    The Cherokee and Honey fires are contained

  • Chico Police Advisory Board discusses youth related issues

    Breaking News

    Campus dining services poised to exceed real food goal

  • Chico Police Advisory Board discusses youth related issues

    Breaking News

    Religious studies degree now offered online

  • Chico Police Advisory Board discusses youth related issues

    Breaking News

    Woman assaulted and robbed near campus

  • Chico Police Advisory Board discusses youth related issues

    Breaking News

    Man left bleeding after fist fight

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Chico Police Advisory Board discusses youth related issues