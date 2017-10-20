First-year Chico State student died

The Chico State flag will be lowered in his honor. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Chico State student Tyler Van Rossen, 21, passed away in San Francisco Tuesday.

Rossen was a first-year transfer student originally from Riverside and came to Chico State to get his Bachelor in Communication Studies, according to a public announcement.

There are currently no specific details at the moment about the cause of his death. The Chico State flag will be lowered to honor his memory on Monday Oct. 23.

The university is offering counseling services for those in need of support.

For support you may call the Counseling and Wellness Center at (530) 898-6345. It is open Monday to Friday from 8.a.m to 5 p.m.

Gennisis Mendoza can be reached at [email protected] or @gen10123 on Twitter.