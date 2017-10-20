The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

First-year Chico State student died

The Chico State flag will be lowered in his honor. Photo credit: Sean Martens

The Chico State flag will be lowered in his honor. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Gennisis Mendoza Cruz
October 20, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Chico State student Tyler Van Rossen, 21, passed away in San Francisco Tuesday.

Rossen was a first-year transfer student originally from Riverside and came to Chico State to get his Bachelor in Communication Studies, according to a public announcement.

There are currently no specific details at the moment about the cause of his death. The Chico State flag will be lowered to honor his memory on Monday Oct. 23.

The university is offering counseling services for those in need of support.

For support you may call the Counseling and Wellness Center at (530) 898-6345. It is open Monday to Friday from 8.a.m to 5 p.m.

Gennisis Mendoza can be reached at [email protected] or @gen10123 on Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 185

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • First-year Chico State student died

    Breaking News

    Chico Police Advisory Board discusses youth related issues

  • First-year Chico State student died

    Breaking News

    Group of women encounter assault in Downtown Chico

  • First-year Chico State student died

    Administration

    Sonoma State to reopen campus after fires

  • First-year Chico State student died

    Breaking News

    Butte County opens an assistance center for wildfire victims

  • First-year Chico State student died

    Breaking News

    Chico State provides support for those affected by California wildfire’s

  • First-year Chico State student died

    Breaking News

    The Cherokee and Honey fires are contained

  • First-year Chico State student died

    Breaking News

    Campus dining services poised to exceed real food goal

  • First-year Chico State student died

    Breaking News

    Religious studies degree now offered online

  • First-year Chico State student died

    Breaking News

    Woman assaulted and robbed near campus

  • First-year Chico State student died

    Breaking News

    Man left bleeding after fist fight

The student news site of California State University, Chico
First-year Chico State student died