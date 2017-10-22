The student news site of California State University, Chico

Armed robbery near the Chico State Student Health Center

Strangers ask to borrow a cellphone. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Gennisis Mendoza Cruz
October 22, 2017
Two suspects are on the loose after an armed robbery near the Chico State Student Health Center.

The incident occurred Saturday at around 2:30 p.m.

The two suspects approached a victim and asked to borrow a cell phone. They requested the password to the phone but when the victim denied giving them the password and asked for the phone back, the attackers pulled out a firearm refusing to return the phone.

The suspects are identified as possible teenagers. One of them was wearing a white long sleeve t-shirt and the other a grey hoodie with red accents, according to the University Police Department in a press release.

The case remains under investigation.

As a way to keep students safe UPD advises students to:

  • Be cautious about allowing strangers to borrow personal property
  • Do not give out personal passwords or passcodes
  • Alert law enforcement immediately if weapons or possible weapons are displayed

Further information on the incident may be reported to UPD at 530-898-5555 using the reference case #17-0630.

Gennisis Mendoza can be reached at [email protected] or @gen10123 on Twitter.

