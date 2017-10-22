Wildcat of the week





Filed under Volleyball

Bekah Boyle is a sophomore outside hitter for the Chico State volleyball team. Only appearing in ten matches as a freshman, her role has expanded greatly within the team in her second season. Boyle has appeared in every game this year and currently leads the team in kills with 213.

When did you start playing volleyball and what kept you going?

I started in 4th grade. I kept playing because I had a lot of fun and I liked how different it was from the other sports that I played like basketball and soccer.



What brought you to Chico State?

My mom and both of my older brothers graduated from here, so I was familiar with Chico as a whole. I really love the feel of the community and the people here are amazing. What ultimately made my decision for me was the opportunity to play volleyball at this level. I didn’t even apply anywhere else because I knew this is what I wanted.



How did last weekend’s come-from-behind win feel and how did it feel to know you played a huge role in making it happen?

It was definitely a confidence booster for us. The fact that we were able to come together to pull that off was incredible, especially considering the fact that we have not been able to do that previously this season. We’ve had our ups and downs but finishing off the weekend with a match like that to get us 3-0 for the week could be a turning point for us in the season. I was able to play a role in that win only because our passers picked up their game and the setters were locating. It felt amazing, but I was just doing my job and my teammates are really the ones making me look good.