Man takes away his ex-girlfriend’s Halloween bike

Close Photo credit: Miles Huffman Photo credit: Miles Huffman

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Chico Police

Call Type: Theft

Monday 8:06 a.m., 1420 Sherman Ave.

Ex-boyfriend took his ex-girlfriend’s bike into his apartment. The bike was covered in Halloween stickers.

Call Type: Special Detail

Monday 8:09 a.m., Mangrove Avenue

Man slammed his girlfriend’s head and threw a coffee cup at her.

Call Type: Shoplift

Tuesday 5 a.m., 101 Main St.

A person walking down the street took some donuts and fled without paying.

Call Type: Refusing to leave

Tuesday 8:40 a.m., 465 Windham Way

Women was allowed to spend the night and refused to leave.

Call Type: Harrasment Complaint

Wednesday 10:06 a.m., 2233 Fair St.

A person at their work location was receiving fax messages with violent threats from an unknown number.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Wednesday 11:46 a.m., 201 Broadway St.

A man had incense in the area and smoke was seen coming out of the sewers.

Call Type: Welfare

Thursday 9:48 a.m., Park Vista Drive

A female client called saying she was going to harm herself. She was directed to a probation officer.

Call Type: Domestic Violence

Thursday 10:33 a.m., West Fourth Avenue

A female said a man was beating her in her apartment before the line disconnected.

University Police Department

Call Type: Abandoned car

Monday 9:16 a.m., Gateway Science Museum

A car was reported to be left with the trunk open and valuables visible.

Call Type: Hit and run

Monday 2:12 p.m., Yolo Hall

A dark blue Jeep Cheroke almost hit a student after picking someone up from class.

Call Type: Alarm

Tuesday 6:04 a.m., Meriam Library

An individual entered the library and set-off the audible door alarm.

Call Type: Hit and run

Tuesday 10:09 a.m., Orange Lot

A burgundy Toyota Tundra backed into another vehicle and drove away.

Call Type: Suspicious subject

Wednesday 11:19 a.m., Alpha Phi house

A suspicious male was walking down the street yelling at passerbys.

Call Type: Rape

Wednesday 9:54 p.m., University Village

Rape incident that occurred during the night time was reported at the dorms.

Call Type: Medical aid

Thursday 1:37 p.m., Butte Hall

A man was having seizures.

Call Type: Disturbance

Thursday 4:12 p.m., 35 Main St.

A woman was hitting a man as they walked down the street.