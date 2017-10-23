Real Men Wear Pink for cancer research

Chico Police Chief Michael O’ Brien is a candidate for the Real Men Wear Pink campaign that is held by American Cancer Society.

The ACS gets candidates that have been nominated and gives them a website where people can go donate to raise funds for breast cancer research.

So far, O’ Brien has raised a total of $1,575 and has a goal of $13,000.

“Like a lot of people, I have lost loved ones and have been personally affected by this disease. As police chief, I am always a part of things that are worth while which is why I wanted to join the cause, Real Men Wear Pink. Anything I can do to further research I am all in.” said O’ Brien Chico police chief.

For more information on donations you may call (800) 227-2345.

Gennisis Mendoza can be reached at [email protected] or @gen10123 on Twitter.