Midterms; After-hours
October 24, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Mobile Headlines, Reviews
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
After Hours – Madi Sipes and the Painted Blue – After Hours EP
Czech One – King Krule – The Ooz
Prisoner – Ryan Adams – Prisoner
Nancy From Now On- Father John Misty- Fear Fun
Continental Breakfast – Kurt Vile & Courtney Barnett – Lotta Sea Lice
Fool’s Errand – Fleet Foxes – Crack-Up
Don’t Try – Toro y Moi – Boo Boo
In Undertow – Alvvays – Antisocialites
I Love You So – The Walters – Songs for Dads
Seasons – Future Islands – Singles
You are the Right One- Sports – Naked All the Time
Why Won’t You Wake Up Your Mind? – Tame Impala – Innerspeaker
Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby – Cigarettes After Sex – I.
Nausea – Craft Spells – Nausea
For a full playlist, check out our Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/user/theorionarts/playlist/1ghTWrWUdV9tS4HCTlFfZX
Sean Martens and Nicole Henson can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.