Midterms; After-hours

King Krule- The Ooz

Sean Martens and Nicole Henson
October 24, 2017
Arts & Entertainment

After Hours – Madi Sipes and the Painted Blue – After Hours EP

Czech One – King Krule – The Ooz

Prisoner – Ryan Adams – Prisoner

Nancy From Now On- Father John Misty- Fear Fun

Continental Breakfast – Kurt Vile & Courtney Barnett – Lotta Sea Lice

Fool’s Errand – Fleet Foxes – Crack-Up

Don’t Try – Toro y Moi – Boo Boo

In Undertow – Alvvays – Antisocialites

Oblivion – Grimes – Visions

I Love You So – The Walters – Songs for Dads

Seasons – Future Islands – Singles

You are the Right One- Sports – Naked All the Time

Why Won’t You Wake Up Your Mind? – Tame Impala – Innerspeaker

Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby – Cigarettes After Sex – I.

Nausea – Craft Spells – Nausea

For a full playlist, check out our Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/user/theorionarts/playlist/1ghTWrWUdV9tS4HCTlFfZX

Sean Martens and Nicole Henson can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.

