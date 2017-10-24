The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Creepiest movies to watch this Halloween

Photo+courtesy+of+the+Lights+Out+website
Photo courtesy of the Lights Out website

Photo courtesy of the Lights Out website

Photo courtesy of the Lights Out website

Sophia Robledo-Borowy
October 24, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Mobile Headlines, Reviews

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The best scary movies to watch during this spooky Halloween season.

It Follows

This movie is a not-so-friendly reminder to all your roommates to stay safe this Halloween during any sexual encounters… or else “It” will follow you. This film follows a teenage girl who starts seeing things and feeling a presence is coming after her after a sexual encounter with a guy she barely knew. The concept of this movie is a college kid’s nightmare. The girl’s friends and family didn’t believe her until some of them started experiencing the malevolent intentions of the evil being. Anything that is creepily following you can be scary, but if it’s from a sexual encounter that was supposed to be fun, then it’s even more horrifying. Plus, the only way to get rid of the dark entity from stalking you, is to pass on the evil to someone else. This film is available to stream on Netflix.

Lights Out

With the seasons changing and the night coming sooner, the true horrors come out in the dark. This movie is about a young woman named Rebecca, played by Teresa Palmer, who experienced frightening sights while growing up, but thought she escaped it once she moved away from home. However, her younger brother starts to experience the same terrifying things when the lights go out. The plot is brilliant because actual ghost that is haunting them has an interesting relationship with the family. Additionally, the cinematography throughout this film makes it one of the best horror films to watch in a group setting because it won’t matter if people are talking over some scenes. There is fear and tension throughout the entire film that’ll keep you on the edge of your seats, and even give you goosebumps long after it’s over. This film is available on Amazon Video.

Sophia Robledo-Borowy can be reached at [email protected] or @Sophhhia3 on Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 116

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Creepiest movies to watch this Halloween

    Arts & Entertainment

    Spooky Albums

  • Creepiest movies to watch this Halloween

    Arts & Entertainment

    (Not so) scary movies

  • Creepiest movies to watch this Halloween

    Arts & Entertainment

    Six Halloween activities in the Chico area besides party

  • Creepiest movies to watch this Halloween

    Arts & Entertainment

    Midterms: After-hours

  • Creepiest movies to watch this Halloween

    Arts & Entertainment

    Midterms; After-hours

  • Creepiest movies to watch this Halloween

    Arts & Entertainment

    ‘The Evil Within 2’ will cut through you, in a good way

  • Creepiest movies to watch this Halloween

    Arts & Entertainment

    Dvsn brings classic rhythm and blues to the OVO Sound

  • Arts & Entertainment

    ‘DirtyBird’ is the best festival for college students

  • Creepiest movies to watch this Halloween

    Arts & Entertainment

    Drag show for a greater good

  • Creepiest movies to watch this Halloween

    Arts & Entertainment

    ‘Rainforest IV’ imitates wildlife through ceiling-suspended sculptures

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Creepiest movies to watch this Halloween