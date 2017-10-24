Spooky Albums

Nightmare before Christmas soundtrack

Saw: Original Movie Picture Soundtrack

Composed of both instrumental and songs with artists, the Saw soundtrack is sure to scare and not for the faint-hearted. Throw in some low rumbles, creepy piano keys and song titles like “Bite the Hand that Bleeds” and there you have quite the frightening mix.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Made up of more lighthearted and upbeat tracks, The Nightmare Before Christmas is a classic Halloween (or Christmas) movie. You can never go wrong with the classics like “This is Halloween” or “What’s This?” This is the best blend for those who want to celebrate the spirit of Halloween without the blood and gore.