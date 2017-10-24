(Not so) scary movies

Close

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Oct. 1 marked the beginning of the Halloween season, and what could be a better way to get in the holiday mood than to grab some popcorn, sit down and watch scary movies? While being scared out of your wits might sound like a wonderful evening to some, others might prefer a not-so-scary Halloween experience. Getting in the Halloween spirit does not automatically call for watching the new “It” movie or binge watching “American Horror Story.” Sometimes, all you need is a cute Halloween-themed movie. Here are some movie suggestions that won’t keep you up at night.

Hocus Pocus:

“Hocus Pocus” is a delightfully eerie treat for all ages. Musical genius Bette Midler plays Winifred Sanderson, a witch who, along with her two sisters, consumes the essences of children in order to stay youthful and immortal. 300 years after their deaths in the Salem witch trials, the Sanderson Sisters are resurrected and only have one night to ensure their survival. Three kids and a cat with a little more than nine lives must stop them before Halloween is over, or else the children of Salem will never be safe again.

If you liked “Hocus Pocus” you might also like “Halloween Town.”

The Nightmare Before Christmas:

Even though the word “Christmas” is in the title, this movie brings out major Halloween spirit. Jack Skellington, the king of Halloweentown, accidentally discovers Christmastown. He decides that he wants to try to bring the spirit of Christmas back home, but he runs into a few problems along the way. If you are ready to celebrate the holidays, this movie is just right for you!

If you liked “The Nightmare Before Christmas” you might also like “The Corpse Bride.”

Caitlyn Young can be reached at [email protected] or @Orion_CaitlynY on Twitter.