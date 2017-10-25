The student news site of California State University, Chico

Which Halloween movie are you?

Image stills from "Casper the Friendly Ghost"

Alejandra Solorio
October 25, 2017
Halloween brings out the depth in people. It’s no surprise that it’s so many people’s favorite holiday.

Take this fun interactive quiz and find out which classic Halloween movie you are and the spookiest way you should spend the evening:

Which classic Halloween movie are you?

Alejandra Solorio can be reached at [email protected] or @alesolorio8 on Twitter.

