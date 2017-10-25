Enter the haunted corn maze if you dare

Close An eerie trailer looms in the corn maze. Peek inside to see what awaits. Photo courtesy of Country Pumpkins An eerie trailer looms in the corn maze. Peek inside to see what awaits. Photo courtesy of Country Pumpkins

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Chico is filled with many different Halloween events around this time of year. Getting spooked by bloody actors and weapons in a corn maze should be on your to-do list.

Country Pumpkins is located in Orland, just a 20 minute drive from Chico. This features amenities such as a pumpkin patch, a petting zoo and a small gift shop. However, one of their most popular attractions is the haunted corn maze.

The corn maze consists of different actors and actresses dressed in lots of white clothing drenched in blood, and they jump out of the corn to scare you. The maze is basically pitch black, but taking a flashlight helps. However, it also draws the actors towards you and some even chase you around the maze.

Throughout the maze, there are different places to stop and the actors are doing different things. In the beginning of the maze, there is an actor sitting by a shed and she tells you that her friends will not be happy with you going into their territory. This was a good intro to the maze since it’s a warning saying that the actors will come after you.

The actors aren’t allowed to touch you, so that helps with the maze not being too scary. If you need some general direction on how to get out of the maze, an actor may be able to assist you, but be wary: there is a frightening surprise at the end of the course.

It is best to get there early. The wait time for the haunted corn maze is around 45 minutes. As a way to entertain the audience, the actors will walk through the line and catch unsuspecting guests by surprise.

The maze is opened throughout the day without the actors dressed up. This is for a younger audience or anyone who doesn’t like to be scared. The haunted maze is $10 and the regular corn maze is $3.

The haunted corn maze is open Oct. 27 and 28 from 7 to 10 p.m. The only downside is that the haunted maze is closed on the actual day of Halloween.

Country Pumpkins is also a pumpkin patch so you can go and pick out your perfect pumpkin for this Halloween. The price may be as low as $5 or up to around $50 depending on the pumpkin size. Their petting zoo features baby goats and calves, and there is a store filled with different holiday treats.

Jessica Castillo can be reached at [email protected] or @_castillojess on Twitter.