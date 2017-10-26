The student news site of California State University, Chico

Spooky Playlist

October 26, 2017
This is Halloween – Marilyn Manson – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Monster Mash – Bobby Pickett – The Original Monster Mash

Time Warp – Richard O’Brien – Rocky Horror Picture Show

I Put a Spell on You – Annie Lennox – Nostalgia

Hello Zepp – Charles Clouser – Saw Theme Song

Thriller – Michael Jackson – Thriller

Somebody’s Watching Me – Rockwell – Somebody’s Watching Me

Monster – Eminem feat. Rihanna – The Marshall Mathers LP 2

Highway to Hell – ACDC – Live at Donington

Superstition – Stevie Wonder – Talking Book

Witchy Woman – Eagles – Eagles

Dragula – Rob Zombie – Hellbilly Deluxe

Werewolf Bar Mitzvah – Jeff Richmond – 30 Rock

Feed My Frankenstein – Alice Cooper – Hey Stoopid

Bow Wow – I Want Candy – Marie Antoinette

For the full playlist, listen to The Orion’s Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/user/theorionarts/playlist/1YMH7FDU0Az9jo0fhUBFb5

Julia Maldonado can be reached at [email protected] or @julianewsblog on Twitter.

 

