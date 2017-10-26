Spooky Playlist
October 26, 2017
This is Halloween – Marilyn Manson – The Nightmare Before Christmas
Monster Mash – Bobby Pickett – The Original Monster Mash
Time Warp – Richard O’Brien – Rocky Horror Picture Show
I Put a Spell on You – Annie Lennox – Nostalgia
Hello Zepp – Charles Clouser – Saw Theme Song
Thriller – Michael Jackson – Thriller
Somebody’s Watching Me – Rockwell – Somebody’s Watching Me
Monster – Eminem feat. Rihanna – The Marshall Mathers LP 2
Highway to Hell – ACDC – Live at Donington
Superstition – Stevie Wonder – Talking Book
Witchy Woman – Eagles – Eagles
Dragula – Rob Zombie – Hellbilly Deluxe
Werewolf Bar Mitzvah – Jeff Richmond – 30 Rock
Feed My Frankenstein – Alice Cooper – Hey Stoopid
Bow Wow – I Want Candy – Marie Antoinette
For the full playlist, listen to The Orion’s Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/user/theorionarts/playlist/1YMH7FDU0Az9jo0fhUBFb5
Julia Maldonado can be reached at [email protected] or @julianewsblog on Twitter.
