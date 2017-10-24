The student news site of California State University, Chico

Chico State’s Greek community raises money for students in need

Students raise money over Greek Week to give back to fellow Wildcats. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Natalie Hanson
October 24, 2017
Chico State’s Greek community raised funds for the Chico Cares Campaign.

Campus fraternities and sororities used Greek Week, from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, to raise money for fellow students affected by housing and food insecurities, according to a press release. They raised a total amount of $17, 872.

Sigma Kappa and Phi Kappa Tau raised $7,443 which was the highest total of the week among the six teams involved.

All funds raised go to the Chico Cares Campaign, which is Chico State’s answer to the Basic Needs Initiative. The initiative is intended to support over 100,00 students in need of food and housing.

In addition, Greek teams collected over 3,000 canned and boxed food items for the Hungry Wildcat Food Pantry.

”Our Greek community continues to show support for their fellow students by participating in the Chico Cares Campaign,” said Kathleen Moroney founder of the Hungry Wildcat Food Pantry in a press release.

Chico State is now past its halfway goal for surpassing $50,000 by Nov. 28, which is Chico State Giving Day.

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.

