Cross Cultural Leadership Center’s founder is to retire this semester

Carter will retire from the CCLC Dec 31. Courtesy of Jason Halley.

Natalie Hanson
October 24, 2017
The Cross-Cultural Leadership Center founder is to retire in December.

Charles “CC” Carter, who founded the CCLC in 2008, will retire effective Dec. 31.

He was first hired by Chico State in 1980 as the first coordinator for the university’s multicultural programs. Carter founded the CCLC out of a leadership initiative and has been the director ever since, according to a press release.

Carter held administrative responsibilities at the center where many students come for support and conversations. He helped facilitate conversations around diversity and inclusion among students, and has also been the director of the Student Life and Leadership department.

“CCLC is the heart of diversity,” said Carter.

He will remain in his position until Dec. 29 and the acting vice president will be in charge of recruiting his replacement, according to Carter.

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.

Cross Cultural Leadership Center’s founder is to retire this semester