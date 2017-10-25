The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Creepin’ it real: Makeup artist Liz Dryden masters monstrous makeup

Liz+Dryden+works+for+the+theater+department+on+campus.+
Liz Dryden works for the theater department on campus.

Liz Dryden works for the theater department on campus.

Sean Martens

Sean Martens

Liz Dryden works for the theater department on campus.

October 25, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Campus, Community, Mobile Headlines, Multimedia, Photo Galleries, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The basement of Plumas hall doubled as a makeup studio late Sunday night as senior Liz Dryden painted skeleton-esque features onto the faces of models. The eerie face designs reflect Dryden’s passion for stage makeup which she has been doing for Chico State’s theater program for the past two years.

“It all started in my Intro to Makeup class. I just took it for fun but I guess my professor saw something in me,” says Dryden. “She inspired and encouraged me to pursue something in makeup. She is basically the coolest person ever to be mentored by.”

Dryden is a transfer student form Oroville and began at Chico State as a theater major to do acting until she took an interest in theatrical makeup. She is still involved in productions that are put on by the department but now she chooses to do more behind the scenes aspects such as makeup design.

With the help of her professors she has become a “right hand man” to the costume designer helping assist with characters’ makeup. She has now done two musicals and hopes to continue helping in the design of the productions.

“It’s really fun! They give me a few people to help you do the makeup and then I get to give them an idea of what kind of design that I want them to do,” she says. “I like doing regular makeup but stage makeup gives you a chance to be so much more creative.”

The makeup she did on our models was a mixture of stage makeup, something called “Ben Nye Liquid”, and then store bought products which is a common practice. However this was Dryden’s first time at attempting skeleton face makeup and her keen attention to detail resulted in a spooky success.

Nicole Henson can be reached at [email protected] or @nicohenson on Twitter.

Slideshow • 4 Photos
Sean Martens

Dryden applies makeup to her subject.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 48

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Creepin’ it real: Makeup artist Liz Dryden masters monstrous makeup

    Arts & Entertainment

    Which Halloween movie are you?

  • Creepin’ it real: Makeup artist Liz Dryden masters monstrous makeup

    Arts & Entertainment

    Enter the haunted corn maze if you dare

  • Creepin’ it real: Makeup artist Liz Dryden masters monstrous makeup

    Arts & Entertainment

    (Not so) scary movies

  • Creepin’ it real: Makeup artist Liz Dryden masters monstrous makeup

    Arts & Entertainment

    Spooky Albums

  • Creepin’ it real: Makeup artist Liz Dryden masters monstrous makeup

    Arts & Entertainment

    Six Halloween activities in the Chico area besides party

  • Creepin’ it real: Makeup artist Liz Dryden masters monstrous makeup

    Arts & Entertainment

    Creepiest movies to watch this Halloween

  • Creepin’ it real: Makeup artist Liz Dryden masters monstrous makeup

    Arts & Entertainment

    Midterms: After-hours

  • Creepin’ it real: Makeup artist Liz Dryden masters monstrous makeup

    Arts & Entertainment

    Midterms; After-hours

  • Creepin’ it real: Makeup artist Liz Dryden masters monstrous makeup

    Arts & Entertainment

    ‘The Evil Within 2’ will cut through you, in a good way

  • Creepin’ it real: Makeup artist Liz Dryden masters monstrous makeup

    Arts & Entertainment

    Dvsn brings classic rhythm and blues to the OVO Sound

X
The student news site of California State University, Chico
Creepin’ it real: Makeup artist Liz Dryden masters monstrous makeup