Wildcats finish strong for senior day

The seniors lead by example for the Wildcats this weekend, finishing strong on senior day for both men’s and women’s soccer.

After confirming their playoff appearance in a shutout Friday, the Chico State men’s soccer team finished Sunday just as strong as they hoped. On the women’s side of the ball, they tied Cal State East Bay Friday after double OT on Friday. However, both teams finished off the home regular season with shutouts against Cal State Monterey Bay.

Senior midfielder Carter Johnson made his first appearance since the first of October on Sunday due to an injured thigh sustained against Sonoma State. The active leader in points for the Wildcats casually came back and scored twice for the in 53 minutes for the Wildcats. “I couldn’t have imagined a more incredible way to come back,” said Johnson.

Fellow senior Donta’e Garcia continued to stay red hot scoring a goal in his third consecutive game on Sunday. Garcia’s goal, in the 85 minute of play, was off a blast from yet another senior Matthew Tarr, giving him his first assist of the year on his last regular season home game.

For the women, senior Pooja Patel was the star of the show on senior day for the ‘Cats. Almost scoring less than a minute into the game on a shot off the crossbar, Patel got the assist when teammate Abbie Jones headed it in for the goal. Patel scored her third of the year when she scored off a penalty kick for her second PK goal of the season.

While this may be the seniors’ last regular season home game, they are not giving up now. Both teams still have possible hopes of hosting a playoff home games. To finish off the season, the Chico State men and women’s soccer teams travel down to southern California to face Cal State Dominguez Hills on Thursday and finish the regular season at Cal State Los Angeles.

Justin Couchot can be reached at [email protected] or @JCouchot_Sports on Twitter.