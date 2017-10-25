The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Teenage homeless is arrested on campus for burglary

Officers+identified+Richmond+as+a+homeless+of+Chico.+Image+courtesy+of+Chico+Police+Department.
Officers identified Richmond as a homeless of Chico. Image courtesy of Chico Police Department.

Officers identified Richmond as a homeless of Chico. Image courtesy of Chico Police Department.

Officers identified Richmond as a homeless of Chico. Image courtesy of Chico Police Department.

Luke Dennison
October 25, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Community, Crime, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Chico Police have arrested Aaron Richmond who was found in possession of reported stolen items.

The 18-year-old was approached while illegally camping in a sleeping bag in the Bidwell Bowl Amphitheater on campus, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers found numerous stolen credit cards, a US passport, and loose change scattered nearby.

Passport

Richmond was found sleeping in middle of a walkway under a sleeping bag. Photo courtesy of Chico Police Department

Property

Many stolen items were found around his camp area. Photo courtesy of Chico Police Department

Once CPD confirmed that the materials surrounding Richmond’s sleep area were stolen, he was arrested and the female owner of the belongings was notified. She was victim of a car theft Tuesday evening in the 500 block of Vallombrosa Avenue. The belongings found had been reported to be inside the car.

Vehicle

A car was reported stolen on Tuesday evening. Image courtesy of Chico Police Department.

Richmond was arrested for burglary, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, burglary tools and stolen property. He was transported to the Butte County Jail.

Items

Many items were found around Richmond's camping area including a window-punch device. Image courtesy of Chico Police Department.

For further information contact CPD Press Information Officer Julia Yarbough at (530)897-5812 or [email protected]

Luke Dennison can be reached at [email protected] or @OrionNews_Luke on Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 159

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Teenage homeless is arrested on campus for burglary

    Administration

    Cross Cultural Leadership Center’s founder is to retire this semester

  • Teenage homeless is arrested on campus for burglary

    Breaking News

    Chico State’s Greek community raises money for students in need

  • Teenage homeless is arrested on campus for burglary

    Breaking News

    Real Men Wear Pink for breast cancer research

  • Teenage homeless is arrested on campus for burglary

    Breaking News

    Man takes away his ex-girlfriend’s Halloween bike

  • Teenage homeless is arrested on campus for burglary

    Breaking News

    Armed robbery near the Chico State Student Health Center

  • Teenage homeless is arrested on campus for burglary

    Breaking News

    First-year Chico State student died

  • Teenage homeless is arrested on campus for burglary

    Breaking News

    Chico Police Advisory Board discusses youth related issues

  • Teenage homeless is arrested on campus for burglary

    Breaking News

    Group of women encounter assault in Downtown Chico

  • Teenage homeless is arrested on campus for burglary

    Administration

    Sonoma State to reopen campus after fires

  • Teenage homeless is arrested on campus for burglary

    Breaking News

    Butte County opens an assistance center for wildfire victims

X
The student news site of California State University, Chico
Teenage homeless is arrested on campus for burglary