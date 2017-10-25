Teenage homeless is arrested on campus for burglary
October 25, 2017
Chico Police have arrested Aaron Richmond who was found in possession of reported stolen items.
The 18-year-old was approached while illegally camping in a sleeping bag in the Bidwell Bowl Amphitheater on campus, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers found numerous stolen credit cards, a US passport, and loose change scattered nearby.
Once CPD confirmed that the materials surrounding Richmond’s sleep area were stolen, he was arrested and the female owner of the belongings was notified. She was victim of a car theft Tuesday evening in the 500 block of Vallombrosa Avenue. The belongings found had been reported to be inside the car.
Richmond was arrested for burglary, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, burglary tools and stolen property. He was transported to the Butte County Jail.
For further information contact CPD Press Information Officer Julia Yarbough at (530)897-5812 or [email protected]
Luke Dennison can be reached at [email protected] or @OrionNews_Luke on Twitter.
