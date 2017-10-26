Costumes on a college budget





Filed under Community, News

Halloween is right around the corner, which means it’s time to break out the spooky decor. Spider webs covering every possible surface, cauldrons filled to the brim with candy and of course the countless colorful costumes everyone wears this holiday season.

But the question then becomes: Where should I get my costume from?

The first option for many people in Chico is the Spirit of Halloween store that opens every year around this time.

The store offers an assortment of quality themed costumes, such as Batman or the Joker.

The downside is that many of these costumes can be quite expensive. Costumes of characters from the Assassin’s Creed video game series cost at least $60, with the most expensive being $80.

These prices can be hard to meet, especially for college students. Some of whom sometimes worry about how they are going to eat during any given week.

The second option for students who fall into this category is to visit consignment stores such as Goodwill. Places like this often sell large quantities of Halloween themed items at this time of year, including costumes.

One can easily find costumes at affordable prices, with Goodwill asking only $10 to $20 for most costumes.

The downside of shopping at secondhand stores is that the stock, and therefore the quality, is random since the items at Goodwill are donated.

Another option for those who want to save money and have some creative flair is to make costumes by hand.

This can even be done by someone who has zero experience in making a costume all on their own. There are several videos online by DIY costume designers that can help the average Halloween goer come up with some creative and fun ideas.

Andrew Freeman can be reached at [email protected] or at @Andrew_LFreeman on Twitter