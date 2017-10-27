The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Local shelter provides tips for pet safety on Halloween

Pet safety tips given on Halloween. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Pet safety tips given on Halloween. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Natalie Hanson
October 27, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, Community, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Chico Animal Shelter reminds pet owners about animal safety during the Halloween holiday.

Halloween can be a fun time for all but can be a frightening and dangerous time of year for pets. There are basic precautions to take to keep your animal safe while celebrating, according to a press release.

  • Keep your pet indoors to prevent them from being spooked by strangers (or even people they know) in costume.
  • Keep Halloween treats and candy out of reach. If your animal ingests them, call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435.
  • Keep any wires or power cords of decorations and all open flames out of reach to avoid cuts, burns, or fires and further injury to your pet.
  • Make sure if you dress up your pet that they are safe in the costume you choose, not constricted from movement or breathing.

    “We advise pet owners to take a few simple precautions to keep your pets safe and secure this Halloween,” said Tracy Mohr Chico Animal Shelter manager in a press release.

For further information you may reach out to the CAS at (530)894-5630.

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 91

Related Posts:

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Local shelter provides tips for pet safety on Halloween

    Administration

    Chico Police advise caution over Halloween weekend

  • Local shelter provides tips for pet safety on Halloween

    Breaking News

    Man reported for exposing a firearm on Highway 99

  • Local shelter provides tips for pet safety on Halloween

    Breaking News

    Surveillance cameras enforce safety in the Downtown Chico Plaza

  • Local shelter provides tips for pet safety on Halloween

    Breaking News

    Man arrested on campus for burglary

  • Local shelter provides tips for pet safety on Halloween

    Administration

    Cross Cultural Leadership Center’s founder is to retire this semester

  • Local shelter provides tips for pet safety on Halloween

    Breaking News

    Chico State’s Greek community raises money for students in need

  • Local shelter provides tips for pet safety on Halloween

    Breaking News

    Real Men Wear Pink for breast cancer research

  • Local shelter provides tips for pet safety on Halloween

    Breaking News

    Man takes away his ex-girlfriend’s Halloween bike

  • Local shelter provides tips for pet safety on Halloween

    Breaking News

    Armed robbery near the Chico State Student Health Center

  • Local shelter provides tips for pet safety on Halloween

    Breaking News

    First-year Chico State student died

X
The student news site of California State University, Chico
Local shelter provides tips for pet safety on Halloween