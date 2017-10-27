Local shelter provides tips for pet safety on Halloween
October 27, 2017
Chico Animal Shelter reminds pet owners about animal safety during the Halloween holiday.
Halloween can be a fun time for all but can be a frightening and dangerous time of year for pets. There are basic precautions to take to keep your animal safe while celebrating, according to a press release.
- Keep your pet indoors to prevent them from being spooked by strangers (or even people they know) in costume.
- Keep Halloween treats and candy out of reach. If your animal ingests them, call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435.
- Keep any wires or power cords of decorations and all open flames out of reach to avoid cuts, burns, or fires and further injury to your pet.
- Make sure if you dress up your pet that they are safe in the costume you choose, not constricted from movement or breathing.
“We advise pet owners to take a few simple precautions to keep your pets safe and secure this Halloween,” said Tracy Mohr Chico Animal Shelter manager in a press release.
For further information you may reach out to the CAS at (530)894-5630.
Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.
