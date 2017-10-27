Local shelter provides tips for pet safety on Halloween

Pet safety tips given on Halloween. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Chico Animal Shelter reminds pet owners about animal safety during the Halloween holiday.

Halloween can be a fun time for all but can be a frightening and dangerous time of year for pets. There are basic precautions to take to keep your animal safe while celebrating, according to a press release.

Keep your pet indoors to prevent them from being spooked by strangers (or even people they know) in costume.

Keep Halloween treats and candy out of reach. If your animal ingests them, call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435.

Keep any wires or power cords of decorations and all open flames out of reach to avoid cuts, burns, or fires and further injury to your pet.

Make sure if you dress up your pet that they are safe in the costume you choose, not constricted from movement or breathing. “We advise pet owners to take a few simple precautions to keep your pets safe and secure this Halloween,” said Tracy Mohr Chico Animal Shelter manager in a press release.

For further information you may reach out to the CAS at (530)894-5630.

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.