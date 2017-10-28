The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Live Halloween Coverage

Follow for live Halloween coverage.

Sean Martens

Follow for live Halloween coverage.

October 28, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, Community, Crime, News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 59

Related Posts:

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Live Halloween Coverage

    Breaking News

    Local shelter provides tips for pet safety on Halloween

  • Live Halloween Coverage

    Administration

    Chico Police advise caution over Halloween weekend

  • Live Halloween Coverage

    Breaking News

    Man reported for exposing a firearm on Highway 99

  • Live Halloween Coverage

    Breaking News

    Surveillance cameras enforce safety in the Downtown Chico Plaza

  • Live Halloween Coverage

    Breaking News

    Man arrested on campus for burglary

  • Live Halloween Coverage

    Administration

    Cross Cultural Leadership Center’s founder is to retire this semester

  • Live Halloween Coverage

    Breaking News

    Chico State’s Greek community raises money for students in need

  • Live Halloween Coverage

    Breaking News

    Real Men Wear Pink for breast cancer research

  • Live Halloween Coverage

    Breaking News

    Man takes away his ex-girlfriend’s Halloween bike

  • Live Halloween Coverage

    Breaking News

    Armed robbery near the Chico State Student Health Center

X
The student news site of California State University, Chico
Live Halloween Coverage