Woman is assaulted by a student in Meriam Library

University Police Department

Call Type: Petty Theft

Monday 9:18 a.m., Tehama Hall

Money was stolen from a fundraiser.

Call Type: Suspicious Circumstance

Monday 4:52 p.m., Holt Station

Man with plastic water jug was asking for donations and verbally assaulting students.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Monday 8:28 p.m., University Village

People were walking around advising and claiming they were electrical contractors.

Call Type: Vandalism

Tuesday 2:01 p.m., 25 Main Street

Automobile vandalized and burglarized.

Call Type: Suspicious Circumstance

Tuesday 11:39 p.m., Parking Structure 1

Woman reported two men following and whispering about her.

Call Type: Assault

Thursday 12:30 p.m., Meriam Library.

Woman is assaulted by a female student in the library basement.

Call Type: Welfare Check

Thursday 3:13 p.m., Gateway Science Museum

Woman was reported to be sleeping inside her car while it was running since noon.

Call Type: Fireworks

Thursday 9:09 p.m. W Sacramento Ave and Warner St.

Fireworks being used in the area.

Chico Police Department



Call Type: Refusing to leave

Monday 3:32 p.m., 2036 Forest Ave.

Transient woman in car wash refused to leave, carrying large kitchen knife.

Call Type: Suspicious Circumstance

Monday 11:49 a.m., 2 Scenic Lane

Man walks his dog in front of a house every day to harass another dog.

Call Type: Suspicious

Wednesday 9:23 p.m., No location

Maintenance person entered house without permission.

Call Type: Violation

Wednesday 1:37 p.m., 880 Manzanita Ave.

Person with restraining order keeps coming to woman’s house and harassing her.

Call Type: Transient Problem

Wednesday 9:39 a.m., 1215-C Mangrove Ave.

Transient man camped at a business, screaming outside.

Call Type: Parole Hold

Thursday 8:19 a.m., 1405 Park Ave.

Woman was screaming at a someone else’s children in the alley behind a business.

Call Type: Welfare Check

Thursday 9:08 a.m., 2234 Esplanade Ave.

Man laying on top of fence platform, not moving was later found to just be asleep.