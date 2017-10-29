Woman is assaulted by a student in Meriam Library
October 29, 2017
University Police Department
Call Type: Petty Theft
Monday 9:18 a.m., Tehama Hall
Money was stolen from a fundraiser.
Call Type: Suspicious Circumstance
Monday 4:52 p.m., Holt Station
Man with plastic water jug was asking for donations and verbally assaulting students.
Call Type: Suspicious Subject
Monday 8:28 p.m., University Village
People were walking around advising and claiming they were electrical contractors.
Call Type: Vandalism
Tuesday 2:01 p.m., 25 Main Street
Automobile vandalized and burglarized.
Call Type: Suspicious Circumstance
Tuesday 11:39 p.m., Parking Structure 1
Woman reported two men following and whispering about her.
Call Type: Assault
Thursday 12:30 p.m., Meriam Library.
Woman is assaulted by a female student in the library basement.
Call Type: Welfare Check
Thursday 3:13 p.m., Gateway Science Museum
Woman was reported to be sleeping inside her car while it was running since noon.
Call Type: Fireworks
Thursday 9:09 p.m. W Sacramento Ave and Warner St.
Fireworks being used in the area.
Chico Police Department
Call Type: Refusing to leave
Monday 3:32 p.m., 2036 Forest Ave.
Transient woman in car wash refused to leave, carrying large kitchen knife.
Call Type: Suspicious Circumstance
Monday 11:49 a.m., 2 Scenic Lane
Man walks his dog in front of a house every day to harass another dog.
Call Type: Suspicious
Wednesday 9:23 p.m., No location
Maintenance person entered house without permission.
Call Type: Violation
Wednesday 1:37 p.m., 880 Manzanita Ave.
Person with restraining order keeps coming to woman’s house and harassing her.
Call Type: Transient Problem
Wednesday 9:39 a.m., 1215-C Mangrove Ave.
Transient man camped at a business, screaming outside.
Call Type: Parole Hold
Thursday 8:19 a.m., 1405 Park Ave.
Woman was screaming at a someone else’s children in the alley behind a business.
Call Type: Welfare Check
Thursday 9:08 a.m., 2234 Esplanade Ave.
Man laying on top of fence platform, not moving was later found to just be asleep.
