Getting around town: Tips and tricks

Close Photo credit: Briana Mcdaniel Photo credit: Briana Mcdaniel





Filed under Opinion

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

It seems common enough but there is a way to master the art of traveling by public transportation. Whether taking the bus to Sacramento, the train from Sacramento to San Diego or flying out of Sacramento Airport to New York City, here are our tips to making it more successful and less stressful.

1. Book early

Booking a ticket early will not only save you from unneeded stress but will also potentially save you money as well. It might seem obvious, but plane tickets cost more the later they’re booked. Take advantage of this opportunity and practice some planning and time-management skills. You won’t regret it.

2. Use a student I.D.

Although Butte Regional Transit only has discounts for high-school students, there are other ways that a student I.D. can help save money when traveling. At studentuniverse.com there are resources on where to find discounted flights, hotels and activities all because they know the pain of budgeting money while earning a degree. If you’re planning on taking a bus, train or hitchhiking across the country, ask if they accept a student discount. It doesn’t hurt to ask!

3. Keep your options open

Chico State has a list of different ways to get around via public transportation. If one option doesn’t work, look out for more. There are so many options other than Butte Regional Transit or Amtrak. Part of public transportation is getting creative and finding the best and quickest option at the lowest price. It might take some extra work but it’s worth it in the end.

Picking out a way of transportation isn’t the only thing that students need to worry about when traveling. There are multiple safety precautions that are important to note when traveling alone, at night or for long distances. Here are some tips to be aware of if you’re planning a trip back home anytime soon.

1. Pack light

It’s sometimes hard not to take every scarf you own back home for Thanksgiving, but packing light is a better option when trying to be safe. It’s not fair, but the more belongings you bring with you the higher the chance of things being misplaced, stolen or broken. When traveling on an airplane, it’s not uncommon for bags to get lost, which can put a damper on holiday plans.

2. Travel during busy hours

This is a conflicting tip because traveling on a crowded bus is not fun and the lines are long, but the likelihood of anything bad, safety wise, happening is smaller than if there are only two other people on the bus with you.

3. Be aware of your surroundings

Obvious, I know, but this tip compliments #2 nicely. Falling asleep for four hours on a train ride home at midnight with two other people on board can sometimes be scary. It’s important to know where your things are, who is around you and when you need to get off. Nothing is worse than missing your bus stop and being lost in the middle of nowhere at 3 a.m. Keep your phone charged and let people know where you will be and when.

Kendall George can be reached at [email protected] or @Kendallmgeorge on Twitter.